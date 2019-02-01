February is the month in which MWC 2019 kicks off, so it usually represents the most important period of the year for the smartphones market. Just like in the last year, this month the main companies will unveil most of the best smartphones of 2019, that will also be among the most innovative ever seen. Almost every important smartphone manufacturer (excluding Apple and a few other names) will showcase at least one new device.

That is exactly the reason why we decided to publish a post with top upcoming smartphones in February 2019, including the ones that will be announced at Mobile World Congress. Note that not every phone mentioned is officially confirmed as our selection is also based on the most recent and reliable leaks and rumors.

Upcoming high-end smartphones in February 2019

Foldable and 5G smartphones by Samsung, LG and Oppo

All the eyes are pointed on foldable phones for the upcoming Mobile World Congress. They should be the hottest innovation of this year and they will act as smartphones and tablets at the same time. Samsung, LG, and Oppo will showcase their first foldable phone at MWC 2019. The first recently revealed it through some billboards in Paris, while LG was tipped to come up with a foldable phone by trusted Korean sources. Anyways, LG’s foldable phone should not have a foldable display but it should be something similar to ZTE Axon M with two displays merging into one. Instead, Oppo’s foldable phone may come with a foldable display just like the Galaxy F by Samsung. Samsung and LG should also announce at least one 5G-enabled device.

Samsung Galaxy S10 line-up

An official teaser confirmed that the whole Samsung Galaxy S10 line-up will be officially unveiled on February 20, in an event that will be held in San Francisco, United States. The line-up will be composed of at least three models: Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and a more affordable, flat-screened Galaxy S10 E. The Galaxy S10 and its Plus variant will come with an under-display fingerprint scanner and a curved screen. The smartphones will be equipped with a Snapdragon 855 or an Exynos 9820 chipset depending on the market. Everyone will be able to follow the launch event thanks to the live streaming on samsung.com.

Nokia 9 PureView

After a year waiting, HMD Global finally decided to unveil its next flagship: Nokia 9 PureView. It will be officially announced on February 24, the day in which MWC 2019 kicks off. Just like Samsung, HMD Global may decide to make live streaming to allow everyone watching the event. The most spectacular feature of the Nokia 9 PureView will be its Penta-camera setup on the back. The phone will be under the Android One program, it will come with a notch-less display and flagship-class features.

LG G8 and V50 ThinQ

LG usually unveils the flagships from G series at Mobile World Congress and this year it will be the same, but LG G8 ThinQ won’t be alone. It is speculated that the company will also bring the LG V50 ThinQ to the show, that is the next flagship from the V series. In case you do not know, flagship smartphones from the V series usually come in the second half of the year. Both LG G8 and V50 ThinQ will come with a new “touchless” technology that will allow users controlling their smartphones through gestures in the air, without even touching the display. For the LG G8, the company will opt for a waterdrop notch and it will boast a Snapdragon 855 chipset, just like the V50 ThinQ.

Sony Xperia XZ4 and XZ4 Compact

Sony confirmed its presence at MWC 2019 through a press invite, but it did not mention which devices will be unveiled. However, according to the latest leak, we will see Sony Xperia XZ4 and XZ4 Compact. A Sony exec recently promised a much better camera experience in an interview, and this is a further confirmation of the arrival of a flagship phone. Sony Xperia XZ4 should be the first smartphone to have a super tall display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The XZ4 Compact will be its compact variant, it should still come with flagship-class specifications but also with a more affordable price.

Upcoming midrange smartphones in February 2019

Xiaomi Redmi X

Redmi has always been a series of Xiaomi phones focused on the quality-price ratio, with midrange and low-end specs. That is why we put the Xiaomi Redmi X in the midrange sections. But according to the latest teaser from Xiaomi sub-brand, the handset might come with high-end hardware. The mysterious Redmi X will be official on February 15 and according to the poster, it will have an in-display fingerprint reader. This is a feature that Xiaomi includes in flagships only, so this suggests that the phone may be equipped with either a Snapdragon 710/675 chipset or with a SoC from the Snapdragon 8xx series.

Nokia 6.2 and 8.1 Plus

Take this info with a pinch of salt as it comes from rumors and leaks, but Nokia 9 PureView may not be the only new HMD Global device at MWC 2019. Nokia 6.2 might join the club alongside the Nokia 8.1 Plus. The first is expected to come with a Snapdragon 632 chipset, a 6.2-inch display and an in-display front camera. Both the handsets are expected to come with a rear dual camera with Carl Zeiss optics. The devices will initially launch in China, then they will hit Europe shortly after.

Vivo V15 Pro

February 20 will not only be the day of Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphones, but there will also be another interesting device to catalyze the attention of midrange lovers. Vivo V15 Pro will be announced on February 20 and it will be the second Vivo’s phone after the NEX to sport a pop-up selfie camera. Given that there will be a motorized pop-up camera, the display should be almost fully borderless. Leaked photos of a protective case revealed the presence of a big cutout on the upper right side that should be the housing for triple rear camera setup.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Earlier this month Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 made its debut with an impressive price and perfect midrange specifications. After that, the company launched a survey in order to know whether or not people desired a higher-end variant of the handset. The survey had a positive result and soon the Chinese giant will release the Redmi Note 7 Pro. However, the new variant will not be so different from the vanilla Redmi Note 7. The only difference should be in the hardware side: Redmi Note 7 Pro is said to come with a Snapdragon 675 instead of a 660. Plus, it will have 128 GB of internal storage and 6 GB of RAM.

Motorola Moto G7 and G7 Plus

In a press conference in Brazil, Motorola will unveil the new devices from the series which literally trained its sales in the last year: the Moto G7 and G7 Plus, with midrange-class specs. They will come with thinner bezels compared to their predecessors, as well as a waterdrop notch. They will be different in the screen size and the hardware side. The first will come with a Snapdragon 632 chipset, while the second is said to have a Snapdragon 660.

Sony Xperia XA3 and XA3 Ultra

Alongside the Xperia XZ4 series, Sony will refresh its midrange line-up with the Xperia XA3 and XA3 Ultra. The latter is definitely the most interesting as it is said to come with a huge 6.5-inch screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio, perfect for phablet lovers. The former will have an average 5.9-inch display and it will be powered by the Snapdragon 660 chipset. These smartphones may be the first from the XA line-up to have dual rear cameras. The only “affordable” Sony device with a dual camera until now is the Xperia XA2 Ultra, but it has a dual selfie camera.

Upcoming low-end smartphones in February 2019

Oppo Realme 3

After launching the Realme C1 (2019) with an upgraded hardware side, Oppo’s sub-brand is planning the launch of the Realme 3 with a totally renewed specs sheet. We do not know for sure that it will come in February, but we know that it will be launched in this quarter. Even though it will be a very affordable device, it is said to sport an excellent 48 MP camera on its back, which will not cause a huge loss of detail even while zooming and will provide a high definition in most of the scenarios. The phone is rumored to come alongside the Realme A1, another affordable device that will sit in the middle between Realme C1 and U1.

Moto G7 Play and G7 Power

Moto G7 Play and G7 Power will be unveiled alongside the vanilla Moto G7 and the G7 Plus on February 7, Brazil. The former will simply be a more affordable device with lower-end specs, while the second will distinguish from its brother not only for its great quality-price ratio but also for having a huge 5000 mAh battery.

Sony Xperia L3

Last but not least, Sony is expected to unveil its most affordable last-generation handset at MWC 2019: the Xperia L3. It recently obtained the Bluetooth SIG certification alongside the Xperia XA3 and XA3 Ultra. According to leaks, it will have a side-mounted fingerprint reader, a 5.7 panel and a dual rear camera.