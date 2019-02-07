Huawei offers to establish Cybersecurity lab in Poland in a bid to avoid 5G ban

The US government is massively pushing for countries over the world to shun Huawei‘s 5G equipment. That move has already seen some countries like Australia, New Zealand, Japan lock out the world’s largest telecommunication equipment manufacturer from their 5G plans. Although there has been no evidence that Huawei has or will ever provide the Chinese government with user data, the company’s troubles were got bigger in Poland recently when Huawei’s sales director was arrested alongside a Polish employee of the telecom company Orange for spying.

That alleged offence is now making the Polish government consider banning Huawei from providing the country’s 5G equipment. But in a bid to avoid this, Huawei has offered to open a security-testing facility in Poland, if the authorities will agree to that. The company made this offer during a press conference on Wednesday. According to Huawei Poland chief, Tonny Bao, the Chinese company is ready to establish a cybersecurity centre in Poland if authorities accept that as a trusted solution. Another executive also added that Poland’s government had no reason to lock Huawei out of 5G deployments.

Huawei has utilised this security model in some countries in order to affirm its trustworthiness and it has been successful. Last year, the company opened one in Bonn, Germany, and next month it’s due to launch a lab at the very hear of EU-level policymaking – that is in Brussels, Belgium. The facilities are such that telecommunications network operators can come in and test Huawei’s equipment. In addition, Huawei owns a facility in the U.K. called the Huawei Cyber Security Evaluation Centre (HCSEC) and which was established nine years ago. The UK facility operates on another level, giving British intelligence workers, who comprise some of the staff there, the opportunity to examine Huawei’s equipment.

(source)