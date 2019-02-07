Moto G7 series models- Moto G7, G7 Plus, G7 Play and G7 Power officially launched

Lenovo-owned Motorola has officially taken the wraps off the Moto G7 series lineup comprising the Moto G7, G7 Plus, G7 Play and G7 Power. The Mot G series is a very popular series and has garnered quite a sizeable number of lower followers for the brand. The popularity isn’t unconnected to their nice designs and affordable pricing. The four new models range from budget phones like the Moto G7 Play and big battery-packing G7 Power to premium midrange models like the G7 and G7 Plus.

Before now, almost all the features and design of the models have been in the open via leaks but let’s still take a quick look at the specifications of the models. One interesting point to note is that all four G7 series models will runGoogle’s latest Android 9.0 Pie OS from the go and support storage expansion via microSD card. The models also feature USB Type-C port and 3.5mm audio jack which is impressive.

Moto G7 Play Specifications & Features

The Moto G7 Play takes over the rein from the Moto G6 Play which happened to be one of the phones with the longest-lasting battery in 2018 with its battery lasting up to two days. experience for most people. The G7 Play isn’t a battery monster, a title the G7 Power has claimed, but the G7 Play’s focus is on affordability. The Moto G7 Play packs a 3000mAh battery unlike a 4000mAh cell on last year’s G6 Play.

The device sports a 5.7-inch display with an HD resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The phone has a big notch at the top just like the one made popular by the iPhone X. The Moto G7 Play is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset. The processor is paired with 2GB of RAM which is the only available option, at least for now. The device also comes with 32GB of storage which is expandable as earlier stated. On the camera end, the device packs a single 13MP rear camera while for selfies, there is an 8MP front camera.

As for the pricing, the Moto G7 Play is priced at $200 which isn’ really cheap as there are far better options at that price range. The model will launch unlocked in the US this spring. In a short while after the official launch, Motorola will make the G7 Play available on Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Republic Wireless and Ting.

Moto G7 Power Specifications & Features

Just like the name implies, the Moto G7 Power is all about battery power. The model packs a mammoth 5,000mAh battery under its hood. Unfortunately, that is where it all ends as the rest of its specs don’t really tickle. Just like the G7 Play, it is equipped with a Snapdragon 632 chipset but has 3GB of RAM inside. The storage option is still a 32GB expandable storage only.

In addition, the Moto G7 Power sports a 6.2-inch display with HD resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The display still features a similar wide notch as seen on the G7 Play. The G7 Power priced at $250 and will be available unlocked in the United States starting this spring. The same scenario will still play out shortly after initial availability as it will also arrive on carriers, including T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless, Cricket Wireless (as the Moto G7 Supra), Consumer Cellular, Republic Wireless, Ting and Xfinity Mobile.

Moto G7

The Moto G7 can be described as the flagship in the budget series. Don’t get it wrong, the G7 is not a flagship model but its features and specs are way enhanced than the G7 Play and G7 Power. The Moto G7 may turn out as the star of this series as it offers the best balance of price to performance in the series.

The Moto G7 does not have a big notch like the two cheaper models but instead, it utilises the more acceptable water drop or teardrop notch. The G7 packs a 6.2-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2270 pixels that is definitely sharper than those of the former two. The G7 still features a Snapdragon 632 chipset but it is paired with 4GB of RAM while there is 64GB of expandable storage onboard. The Moto G7 is available in two colours; ceramic black and clear white. On the camera end, it features a dual camera setup at its rear side comprising a 12MP+5MP combo.

As for the pricing, the G7 starting price will be $300 in the United States and the phone will arrive this spring unlocked first at Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart and Amazon. Later on, the G7 will also be launched on Google Fi, Republic Wireless and Ting. International customers will be able to buy the G7 even earlier as the phone was launched in Brazil and Mexico today. It will be arriving in Europe in mid-February and to the rest of the world in March.

Moto G7 Plus

The Moto G7 Plus is enhanced over the other three models in several aspects even though the design looks like the G7. The model packs a 6.24-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2270 pixels. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor paired with 4GB of RAM while there is 64GB of storage onboard. On the camera end, the G7 Plus also packs a dual rear camera setup, 16MP + 5MP combo while for selfies, there is a 12MP sensor.

The G7 Plus comes in two colour options; Viva Red and Deep Indigo. In addition, the phone will have a 27-watt fast charging that will give you 12 hours of power with just 15 minutes of charge. For pricing, the Moto G7 Plus will have a $300 Euro price tag. It won’t be sold in the US but will hit Europe and other regions soon.