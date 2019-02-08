Realme C1 2019 will go on its second flash sale today at 12PM IST

The affordable smartphone which is promoted with the slogan “Entertainment Ka Boss” will be on sale from 12 pm IST. This was made known by the company on Twitter but it wasn’t indicated where the sales would happen. Never mind though, as the Realme C1 is sold exclusively on Flipkart in India. As for the pricing, the 2GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 7,499 (approximately $105) while the 3GB RAM model is priced at Rs. 8,499 (approximately $119).

The Realme C1 2019 features a 6.2-inch IPS LCD notched display with HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by the modest Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset and is available in 2GB+32GB and 3GB+32GB variants. For photography, the device packs a 5MP selfie shooter while at the back is a 13MP+2MP dual camera setup. It comes in Black and Blue colour variants.

