If you’ve restlessly been waiting for electronic item prices to drop, we got good news for you.



As part of its new promotion, GeekBuying is giving its loyal user base a chance to buy top-branded electronic gadgets.

The promotion is called ‘New Arrivals of Local Warehouses’ and features two main categories including Hot Sellers and New Arrivals.

Each of the aforesaid section has been split into DE Warehouse, IT Warehouse, ES Warehouse, and PL Warehouse sub-categories.

More importantly, all items on the promotion page are currently up for grabs at lowered prices.

We’ll take a look at the discounts that GeekBuying is currently doling out on the Kingston A400 SSD 480GB SATA 3 Solid State Drive and Netac N600S 512GB SSD.

On top of that, we’ll even show how you can save a significant amount of extra money during the checkout process.

Kingston A400 SSD 480GB SATA 3 Solid State Drive

Designed to radically overhaul the responsiveness of your system, the Kingston A400 solid-state drive delivers better boot, loading and transfer times than mechanical hard drives.

The 480GB variant of the Kingston A400 SSD usually retails for $119.99, but GeekBuying is giving you a chance to buy it at a dropped price of only $89.99.

In order to extend this 25 percent discount, all you need to do is to apply coupon code GIZ_BHHSNLGN at checkout.

The coupon helps you get an extra $15 off by reducing the retail price of the Kingston A400 SSD to only $84.99 before you place your order.

You can visit this link to grab the discount. Note that the promo is slated to end in only four days.

Netac N600S 512GB SSD 2.5 Inch Solid State Drive

Touted as a reliable storage brand, Netac has now teamed up with GeekBuying to offer its N600S 512GB SSD at a heavily discounted price of $69.99.

This is a noteworthy 30 percent drop in the device’s original asking price of $99.99, but there’s more for you to cheer about.

You can use coupon code GIZ_EHIQBVVN and save $13 more during the checkout process.

In other words, you can bring the already reduced retail price of the N600S 512GB SSD further down to just $66.99 simply by applying the aforesaid coupon.

You can visit this link if you are interested in taking advantage of this discount. It is worth noting that the promo will come to an end in just four days.