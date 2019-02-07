LG K12+ specifications, image leaked ahead of MWC 2019

LG will be unleashing the LG G8 ThinQ flagship phone through its Feb. 24 event at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 tech trade show in Barcelona, Spain. Some rumors have claimed that the company may launch a 5G enabled LG V50 ThinQ smartphone alongside the LG G8 ThinQ. Today, Tiger Mobiles publication has shared fresh information on an entry-level smartphone from LG called the K12+. It has leaked a render and key specifications of the LG K12+ smartphone. There is a possibility that the South Korean company may also announce it at the MWC 2019.

The LG K12+ will be equipped with a display that will deliver HD+ resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. The exact size of the smartphone’s screen is not known. The display resolution suggests that it will be featuring a notch-less 18:9 aspect ratio.

The render of the phone leaked the publication shows that its screen is surrounded by thick bezels from all sides. There is no image showing the rear design of the phone.

The MediaTek MT6762 better known as Helio P22 chipset will be powering the LG K12+. The same chipset also powers some of the recent entry-level smartphones from other companies such as Vivo Y93s, Nokia 3.1, Xiaomi Redmi 6 and so on. The SoC of the LG K12+ is accompanied by 3 GB of RAM. The smartphone will come preloaded with Android 8.1 Oreo OS. There is no information available on other specs of the K12+.

Read More: LG G8 ThinQ is arriving with ToF selfie camera and 3D face unlock

The LG K12+ moniker suggests that it will be arriving as the successor for the LG K11+ smartphone that was announced last year in July. The K11+ featured 5.3-inch HD 16:9 display, MediaTek MT6750 SoC, 2 GB / 3 GB RAM, 16 GB / 32 GB storage, 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel dual camera, 5-megapixel front camera and 3,000mAh battery. The specs of the K11+ suggests that the K12+ could be coming with 32 GB of storage, dual rear cameras and a similar sized battery. In some markets, the predecessor model was launched as LG K11 Plusv and its 2 GB RAM + 16 GB model was released as LG K11α. Hence, the LG K12+ may arrive with other monikers in different countries.

(source)