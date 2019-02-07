LG G8 ThinQ is arriving with ToF selfie camera and 3D face unlock

A recent report had revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S10 will be equipped with an improved selfie camera that may carry support for OIS and 4K video shooting. The LG G8 ThinQ will be debuting soon as a good rival for the Galaxy S10. Through a press release, LG has revealed some key features of the selfie camera of the LG G8 ThinQ flagship phone that will be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019. It has confirmed that the phone will be equipped with a 3D ToF (Time of Flight) selfie camera.

LG has collaborated with Germany based Infineon Technologies for G8 ThinQ’s 3D ToF camera. For adding depth to the selfie shots, smartphone OEMs make use of software-based complex algorithms to calculate the distance between the subject in a selfie image and the camera sensor. On the other side, a ToF camera measures the depth on the basis of the time taken for an infrared light to reach the subject and return to the camera sensor. Hence, ToF works well in ambient light which reduces the pressure from the application processor. This helps in reducing the power consumption on the device.

Because of the fast response of the ToF sensor, it can be also used for facial scanning. The ToF camrea can see objects in 3D because of which it is not affected by light emitted by external sources. This in turn assists in accurate facial recognition in dim-light conditions. Hence, the G8 ThinQ is expected to carry support for facial authentication through its ToF selfie camera. The presence of the ToF sensor will allow the G8 ThinQ to be used in AR and VR applications.

Compared to structured lighting system for 3D facial recognition on Apple iPhones, a ToF sensor is cheaper and easier to manufacture. The press release further states that the G8 ThinQ will be a premium smartphone that will deliver unmatched camera capabilities.

The G8 ThinQ is rumored to feature a notched display and its rumored to arrive with triple rear cameras. The Snapdragon 855 chipset is expected to power the upcoming LG flagship. The SoC could be supported by 6 GB of RAM. LG has already confirmed that the device will support sort of touch-less gesture controls. It could be packed with a 3,500mAh battery.

