Vivo V15 Pro specifications and price leaked

The Vivo V15 Pro full specification has appeared in the latest leak. While most of the specs of the phone have appeared in the recent reports, two of the key details such as the size of the display and battery capacity have now been leaked. Moreover, the price tag of the smartphone has also appeared in the new leak.

Vivo V15 Pro Specifications (Rumors)

Fresh information reveals that the Vivo V15 Pro will be fitted with a Super AMOLED display of 6.39 inches that will produce full HD+ resolution. The marvelous notch-less screen of the handset could be advertised as “Ultra FullView Display.”

As the Geekbench listingv of the smartphone have revealed, the Vivo V15 Pro will be featuring the Snapdragon 675. Probably, it could end up as the first phone to debut in India with the SD675 SoC. The new chip will be accompanied by 6 GB of RAM. The smartphone may feature an internal storage of 128 GB. Like the predecessor Vivo V11 Pro handset, it is also likely to carry support for microSD card slot.

For photography, the Vivo V15 Pro will be gracing a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. The AI driven triple camera setup on the rear will be featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with 8-megapixel and 5-megapixel lenses. Rumors have it that it could be featuring Samsung’s ISOCELL GM1 as the primary sensor. It is the very sensor that is available on smartphones like Samsung Galaxy A8s, Huawei Nova 4 and Redmi Note 7. The V11 Pro has a 3,400mAh battery, but the V15 Pro is expected to arrive with a larger battery of 3,700mAh capacity. It is expected to be equipped with support for dual-engine fast charging.

Vivo V15 Pro Price (Rumors)

Previous reports have claimed that the Vivo V15 Pro will be priced between Rs. 25,000 (~$350) and Rs. 30,000 (~$420). However, the new leak claims that the V15 cost may as high as Rs. 33,000 (~$460). The phone will be available for purchase with some bank offers and cashback.

Vivo is expected to launch the Vivo V15 phone along with V15 Pro. However, there is no information available on the specs of the V15. It could be priced between Rs. 20,000 (~$280) and Rs. 25,000 (~$350). The pre-orders of these phones are rumored to start on Feb. 15 in India ahead of the Feb. 20 launch event.

