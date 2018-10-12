POCO F1 coming to Offline Mi Home Stores from October 13, Will be Slightly Costlier

POCO F1 is one of the cheapest Snapdragon 845 smartphone that you can find in the market right now and starting tomorrow, the phone will be a lot easier to purchase for customers. POCO India has just announced that their flagship will be available to purchase across Mi Home stores in India starting tomorrow. Apart from the Mi Home stores, the POCO F1 is also going to be available via Xiaomi’s offline partner stores starting Wednesday, October 17.

This move was expected since the POCO F1 recently went on open sale via Mi.com as well as Flipkart.com. As the POCO F1 stocks have become relatively stable, it makes sense for the company to make the phone available to offline customers too, which still account for a major chunk of the Indian smartphone market.

Note that POCO F1 will be slightly costlier in offline stores. We don’t have an official figure yet but the slight increase in price is to offset the additional operational costs incurred in retail stores. The company has also not revealed whether all the variants and colors will be up for sale via its Mi Store. We’ll have to wait until tomorrow for more details.

To recap, the POCO F1 comes with Snapdragon 845 and 8GB RAM with LiquidCool technology. The phone has one of the best price to specs ratio in the market which makes it a good purchase option during the Diwali festival season in India.