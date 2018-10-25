New Hisense phone with a water-drop notch launching on November 1

Hisense hasn’t released a new phone in a while. Its last known launch was in June and it was for the H20 smartphone. The electronics maker has released a new poster that reveals it has a new phone launching on November 1.

The poster not only informs us of the date of the phone’s launch but also reveals its design. As you can see in the image, the phone’s display will have the trendy water-drop notch.

In two other images of the phone released by Hisense, we get to see the entire front of the phone. Even with the notch, the phone has a bezel at the bottom. There is no fingerprint sensor on the front, so it is likely to be on the back.

The specs of the phone are unknown but a rough translation of the text on the launch poster hints at an impressive battery life. Hopefully, more details will surface before the launch next week.

READ MORE: Another Hisense Phone Lands At TENAA

The above device will likely not be the only one Hisense will announce next week. Last week, the manufacturer shared a photo of a new dual-screen phone on its Weibo page. The phone has a primary color display with a rectangular notch and a secondary e-ink screen on the back. We believe it will also be announced on November 1 as a successor to the Hisense A6.