Hisense to launch dual-screen phone with a notch next week

When it comes to phones with dual displays, the YotaPhone series gets a mention because of its approach to the design. One side of the phones has a color display while the other side is home to an E-ink display. However, Yotaphone isn’t the only manufacturer to adopt this design. Chinese electronics company and smartphone maker, Hisense, also has phones with this design and it is set to announce a new one next week.

A live photo of the phone was shared on the manufacturer’s official Weibo account. The phone has the same candy bar design of its predecessors with a screen on each side. The rear of the phone which houses the E-ink display seems to be the same as that of the Hisense A6, its last phone with a similar design. But the big change is in front.

With the notch being the trend this year, Hisense is adopting it for the new phone. As you can see, the screen, which should be AMOLED by the way, now stretches to the top, eliminating the top bezel in the process. The lower bezel is still there but with the forehead gone, the phone can fit a bigger display in the same body as its predecessor.

The image also shows that the phone will come with a single camera on both sides. There isn’t a fingerprint scanner visible but based on the design of its predecessor, we are sure it is on the side where it doubles as a power button. We also expect it to have face unlock and a dedicated AI button. Don’t expect an audio jack – the A6 doesn’t have one, so the chance of this having one is slim.

The official name of the phone is unknown but Hisense said it will launch next week. There are speculations it will be a variant of the A6, maybe the Hisense A6 Pro or A6S or something in that line. Apart from the physical difference, we expect it to also feature some changes under the hood.

