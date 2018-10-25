Infinix Hot S3X launched with display notch, 16 MP selfie camera and Rs. 9,999 pricing in India

Infinix has announced a new smartphone called Infinix Hot S3X in India today. The handset has arrived as an advanced version of the Infinix Hot S3 that was announced at the beginning of this year. Some of the attractive features of the smartphone include notched display, dual rear cameras and AI driven selfie camera. The handset has landed with an attractive pricing of Rs. 9,999 in the country.

Infinix Hot S3X Specifications and Features

The Infinix Hot S3X houses a 6.26-inch IPS LCD Super Full View display. The notched screen produces HD+ resolution of 720 x 1500 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The smartphone sports a very sleek thanks to its glass rear. It can be availed in color choices such as Ice Blue, Sandstone Black and Tradewinds Grey.

The modest Snapdragon 430 chipset powers the Hot S3X smartphone. The SoC is coupled with 3 GB of RAM. It features an internal storage of 32 GB. For additional storage, it is equipped with a microSD card slot. The smartphone is preinstalled with Android 8.1 Oreo OS that is customized with Hummingbird XOS V3.3 UI from Infinix. The Hot S3X includes a 4,000mAh battery that carries support for 10W charging.

The Infinix Hot S3X has a front-facing camera of 16-megapixel placed inside the notch. It is assisted by softlight flash for snapping brighter selfie shots. The front camera can merge four pixels into one large-sized pixel for capturing brighter images in low-light conditions. The rear side of the phone features a vertical dual camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The dual cameras offer features such as dual-LED flash, HDR, PDAF and FHD video recording.

The connectivity features available on the Hot S3X smartphone include dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, microUSB 2.0, USB OTG, and 3.5mm audio jack. The backside of the phone features a fingerprint reader.

Infinix Hot S3X Pricing and Availability

The Hot S3X carries a price tag of Rs. 9,999 in India. The handset will be exclusively available for purchase during Flipkart’s upcoming Big Diwali Sale that will be held between Nov. 1 and Nov. 5.