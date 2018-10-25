Meizu M8 Note slider design teased just ahead of its launch today

Meizu is scheduled to launch the Meizu M8 Note today at 19:30 in Beijing, China. After Xiaomi, now it’s Meizu’s time to announce a slider design powered device, Meizu M8 Note. The Chinese smartphone maker announced the Note 8’s sliding design via its official Weibo handle. Well, it seems that all companies were waiting for the Mi Mix 3 launch as now Lenovo is also ready with Z5 Pro which carries slider and now Meizu M8 Note which will come with a sliding design in just a few hours from now.

However, the Meizu M8 Note is expected to carry a 6.0-inch full HD+ screen, 12MP+5MP dual rear cameras, and an 8MP selfie camera. Further, Meizu M8 Note is also expected to come with a Snapdragon 636 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Interestingly last week, Meizu Technology Senior Vice-President, Li Nan has shared some pictures taken from the new device. The camera samples seem to be detail oriented without any noise. As per the data extracted from the photo’s EXIF data, the Meizu M8 Note will come with a camera sensor having an aperture of f/1.9.

Additionally, the handset measures 153.64 x 75.56 x 7.95mm, and it weighs 168 grams. It will have a battery capacity of 3520 mAh which is little less than that of typical 3600 mAh battery. The change in capacity might have done to fit in the new slider design. However, it will support fast charging technology and will run on Android 8.1 oreo out of the box.

Today, Meizu M8 Note will go official via an online event starting at 19:30 Beijing Time. You can watch the live stream of the Note 8 launching with all new slider design. Well, what are your views about Meizu M8 Note slider tech?

