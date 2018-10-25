Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 launched with slider design, 10 GB of RAM and quad cameras

After months of leaks, Xiaomi has announced the Mi MIX 3 flagship phone through an unveil event in Beijing, China. It goes without saying that the USP of the smartphone is its manual slider design that allows the phone to sport a notch-less and bezel-less display. After the company’s Black Shark Helo gaming phone, the Mi MIX 3 is the second phone to feature 10 GB of RAM. The smartphone is also blessed with quad cameras.

Design and Display

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 sports a ceramic rear that is curved on all four sides. It comes in three enticing color options such as Black, Emerald Green and Sapphire Blue. The Mi MIX 3 is equipped with a 6.39-inch AMOLED display that supports an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It produces Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The other display features of the Mi MIX 3 include 60000:1 contrast ratio, 600nits brightness and 103.8 percent NTSC color gamut. According to the company, the MI MIX 3 offers a screen-to-body ratio of 93.4 percent.

There are two magnetic components underneath the display that brings forth slider mechanism on the Mi MIX 3. The slider can be customized to launch different functions such as accessing the dual selfie camera, answer phone calls, launch WeChat and or any other app.

The rear side of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 is equipped with LED enabled 24-megapixel Sony IMX576 + 2-megapixel dual camera setup. The primary sensor has a pixel size of 1.8micron and supports combining of four pixels into one large pixel for capturing brighter shots in low-light conditions. The dual cameras carry support for handheld super night scene photography. As Xiaomi had confirmed before the launch, the dual rear cameras can capture super slow-motion videos at 960 fps.

For shooting selfies, the slider of the Mi MIX 3 features a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 main sensor with f/1.8 aperture and pixel size of 1.4micron. It is coupled with 12-megapixel Samsung S5k3M3+ secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a pixel size of 1 micron. The dual selfie shooters are equipped with features like optical zoom, 4-axis OIS, portrait mode and AI. There is a dedicated LED flash for the dual selfie cameras.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Mi MIX 3 has score 108 and 93 points respectively on the DxOMark photography and videography benchmarks. It has attained a total DxOMark score of 103 points.

Performance and Other Features

The Snapdragon 845 chipset is at the helm of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3. It comes with up to 10 GB of RAM and multiple storage options of up to 256 GB. The smartphone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that carries support for Quick Charge 4+ and 10W wireless charging.

The smartphone is preloaded with MIUI 10 based Android 9 Pie OS. The handset is equipped with a dedicated hardware button for accessing the Xiao AI voice assistant which can now understand 7 dialects. The other features available on the Mi MIX 3 include rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual-SIM support, dual 4G VoLTE, dual band GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11ac with 4×4 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, UBS-C and 3.5mm audio jack

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 Variants, Pricing and Availability

Here are all the variants of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 along with its pricing:

6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage – 3,299 Yuan (~$475)

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage – 3,599 Yuan (~$518)

8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage – 3,999 Yuan (~$575)

10 GB RAM + 256 GB storage – 4,999 Yuan (~$719)

The pre-sale of the Mi MIX 3 will begin at 6 PM (local time) today in China. The first sale of the phone is scheduled to begin at 10 AM on Nov. 1

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 Palace Special Edition was also announced at the launch event. The special smartphone that features 10 GB of RAM comes in a special box that includes a 24K gold bronze, 10W wireless charger and Xiaomi bus card. It is also priced at 4,999 Yuan (~$719) and it will be available for buying in November.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the it will be releasing the 5G version of the Mi MIX 3 in Q1 2019.