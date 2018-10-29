Samsung Galaxy S10+ tipped to offer 93.4% screen, bigger battery

The rumor mill is now actively spilling information on the Samsung Galaxy S10 series that is expected to go official in the first quarter of 2019. Fresh information reveals that the screen-to-body ratio of the Galaxy S10+ will be very close to the OPPO Find X and Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 and it will be packed with a large-sized battery.

According to All About Samsung, the South Korean company is working in three variants of the Galaxy S10. Two of the them will be premium models featuring dual edge curved displays whereas the third model will be equipped with a flat screen.

It is speculated that the one of the premium S10 models will carry S10+ moniker. This phone is expected to deliver a screen-to-body ratio of 93.4 percent which is quite close to 93.8 percent screen space offered by OPPO Find X. At the launch event of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3, the company claimed that it offers a screen-to-body ratio of 93.4 percent. Recent leaks have suggested that both the premium versions of the Galaxy S10 would be equipped with an ultrasonic under display fingerprint reader.

Based on the release regions, the Galaxy S10 series could be powered by Snapdragon 8150 or Exynos 9820 chipset. The Galaxy S10+ is expected to arrive with a larger battery of 4,000mAh capacity.

It is speculated that the Galaxy S10 series may not feature 3.5mm audio jack. A recent leak has revealed that the Galaxy S10 trio will be arriving in six color options such as black, grey, blue, red, green and yellow. The Samsung Galaxy S10 series is speculated to go official at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in February in the coming year. The South Korean tech giant is also expected to release a 5G version of the Galaxy S10+ smartphone. It could be one of the first phones to feature 12 GB of RAM.

