UMIDIGI Uwatch photos and giveaway details leaked before presentation

It’s been a trend nowadays that everyone wants to own a smartwatch for its useful features. Smartwatches are now selling like hotcakes, and even the manufacturers are enriching them with lots of advantages. Similarly, UMIDIGI is going to launch a new smartwatch very soon. Its photos and other giveaway details have surfaced just before launch. UMIDIGI is a major smartphone maker in China and is now keeping with the new trends by launching a new smartwatch next few days.

UMIDIGI Uwatch can be seen in the leaked photos with different bands and elegant User Interface. It carries a classic circular dial with a big screen having black color UI elements. Further, from the pictures, it is revealed that Uwatch will carry features such as steps monitoring, calories count and so on. As seen in the photos, the new watch is looking impressive on the wrist with different bands.

UMIDIGI Uwatch will be compatible with both iOS and Android phones. To make it more user-friendly and feature enriched, UMIDIGI has added sensors like a pedometer, heart rate monitor, etc. These will help users facilitate with features like sleeping monitor, sedentary reminder, notification access, remote camera, etc.

Its pricing and availability details are still unknown, but we expect some more information in the upcoming few days. UMIDIGI will make it available for the users at 11.11 sale event in China. UMIDIGI has hinted that the new premium smartwatch will be made available with affordable pricing.

The Chinese maker is giving away Uwatch for free, but you have to follow the rules to enter the giveaway.

Additionally, the company will also launch its new entry-level smartphone, UMIDIGI A3. It is available for booking at $7.6 from AliExpress. Well, you have to shell out additional $75.99 on 11.11 sale to complete the purchase.

Currently, we have to wait for some more days for UMIDIGI watch to launch. Are you waiting for the UMIDIGI Uwatch?