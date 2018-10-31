Vivo Y93 powered by Snapdragon 439 chipset launched in China for 1,500 Yuan ($215)

We recently reported that Vivo could soon launch a new smartphone in its home market named Vivo Y93. In line with our report, the company has today silently launched the Vivo Y93 smartphone in China.

The phone is priced at 1,500 Yuan, which roughly converts to $215 and is already available for purchase through the Vivo Online Store in China. It comes in two color options — Starry Night and Red. While the phone is up for sale in China, there’s no confirmation about its availability in other markets.

The company says that it is using 3D micro-arc design at the back to make the smartphone more ergonomic. The Vivo V93 sports a 6.2-inch HD+ LCD display with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution and a smaller teardrop notch at the top.

Under the hood, the device runs on an octa-core 12nm Snapdragon 439 processor clocked at 1.95 GHz along with an Adreno 505 graphics processor. In the memory department, the phone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot which allows you to further expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 256GB.

Coming to the optics, there’s a dual camera setup on the back, consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for depth sensing. The primary snapper features phase-detection autofocus for fast focus speeds and the phone also supports AI-powered portrait mode. On the front side, the device comes equipped with an 8-megapixel snapper with features like Face Wake, AI beautification, and AR stickers.

The front-facing camera also comes with Vivo’s AI beautification feature that analyses user’s skin texture, skin color, and scene light to add customized beautification effects. It also comes with Face Wake facial recognition feature, which the company claims can detect 1,024 unique features of the user’s face for higher security. Unfortunately, the device does not feature a fingerprint sensor.

The Vivo Y93 runs Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own FunTouch custom interface on top. It also comes pre-loaded with the company’s Jovi AI assistant. There’s also a Game Mode feature that aims to enhance your gaming experience. The phone is fuelled by a 4,030mAh battery but lacks fast charging support. However, it comes with intelligent battery-saving features that helps in extending battery stamina.