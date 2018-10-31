Energizer E500S running Android Oreo (Go Edition), 4G VoLTE launched for €99.99

Energizer is well known as an American company that manufactures batteries but they have ventured into smartphone manufacture in recent times. The company has released a new smartphone which it dubs Energizer E500S. The E500S is a slightly improved version of the E500 and has as its most spectacular feature the €99.99 price tag. The phone is also SIM-free and not locked to any network which makes it a cheap entry-level product that’s just fine to take on a trip overseas.

The Energizer E500S presents with a 5-inch touchscreen display having a resolution of 800×480 pixels. The screen is covered with a tempered glass screen protector. The device is powered by a Quad-core MediaTek chipset clocked at 1.3GHz. The processor teams up with just 1GB of RAM while there is 8GB of expandable storage. The device runs on Google’s Android Oreo (Go Edition) operating system which is a special edition of Android optimized to run smoothly on very low-end hardware. The device equally comes with 4G VoLTE support, dual SIM slots. The 4G connectivity is what differentiates the E500S from the E500. The packing box also has a shock-proof cover for the phone inside.

The entry-level model packs an 8MP single camera at the rear with LED flash while at the front, there is a 5MP selfie shooter. Under the hood, there is a 2,000 mAh battery which is quite small. coming from a company that is associated with battery manufacturing. The phone is already available to buy all over Europe.

