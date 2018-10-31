OnePlus 6T kernel source code now available for developers

It’s quite quick, it’s been just a couple of days since the device launch, and OnePlus has even published its source code. Well, that’s quite impressive and OnePlus has set an example for other OEMs. The company released th kernel source code for the OnePlus 6T on GutHub, and interested developers can grab it for developing the custom Mods and ROMs.

The latest development would surely help the users to customize their device. Also, we will see the increase in third-party ROM development. Users can now get ready for the custom MODs which will help them to grasp the device’s full potential. It’s a big pro from OnePlus Side, which validates the warranty even if you have rooted or modded device. They will repair it, and users can get full benefits of the device’s warranty irrespective of root access or third-party software installed on it.

OnePlus made an announcement about the OnePlus 6T source code availability via an official community post. Along with they reminded some steps to unlock the bootloader of it.

Additionally, OnePlus 6T launched a couple of days ago at an event in the New Tork. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 6/8GB RAM variants. It embeds a 6.41-inch optic AMOLED display with a 1080×2340 pixels resolution. It carries a waterdrop notch on the top and an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

In the camera department, OnePlus brings the same 16+ 20-megapixel dual shooters with an improvement in low light photography. On the front, it carries the same 16-megapixel shooter for selfies.

OnePlus has also made it available in the US via T-Mobile at the starting price of $579. So, it looks like a bargain deal with high-end specs, fully finished software and excellent support.

Also, get ready for some custom mods and ROMs for OnePlus 6T. How many of you are going to be the proud owners of the OnePlus 6T?

