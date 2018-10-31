Vivo X23 Star Edition is up for reservation, packs 8 GB RAM and 4th-gen in-screen fingerprint

Yesterday, Vivo X23 Star Edition was launched with gradient- like color under the name of Star Edition. Today, Vivo has made it available for reservation at the price of 3498 Yuan (~$502). Especially, with the new edition of Vivo X23, now it is available in six different colors such as Phantom Purple, Phantom Red, and Midnight Blue color, Fashion Orange, Logo Fashion purple and the latest Star edition.

The new Vivo X23 Star Edition carries a gradient mix of different colors with gradient lines on the back. Users will get different colors and visuals by holding it at different angles. As named, it looks special when the light gets dispersed on the backside of the device. The gradient lines are crafted by a high precision laser engraving process.

Other than these, all other specs remain unchanged. It carries the same 6.41-inch Super AMOLED waterdrop display having an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It features a resolution of 2340 x 2080 pixels, and its display is curved towards the left and right edges.

In order to boost up the gaming, Vivo has embedded it with a System Turbo and Game Turbo Technology.

Vivo X23 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It carries a fourth generation fingerprint sensor which is fast, more responsive and efficient. Vivo clims that it can unlock the device in 0.35 millisecons. In the camera department, Vivo has added a dual camera of 12 megapixels with f/1.8 aperture + 13-megapixel wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture. There’s a 12-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture can be seen on the front side.

It comes with Android 8.1 Oreo atop FunTouch OS 4.1 out of the box. Besides, the Vivo X23 is also equipped with the new Jovi Smart voice assistant. In order to sustain your daily usage, Vivo X23 carries a 3400 mAh battery with 22.5 W fast charging support.

Buyers can head over to the official Vivo store to reserve it for the price of 3498 Yuan which roughly translates to $502.

