Honor Magic 2’s sliding design is case friendly

Today, Honor is holding an event to launch Honor Magic 2 at the Diamond Stadium in Beijing. Well, the launch is just going to happen in the next few urs, but Honor is busy with teasing some of its specs. Recently, honor has revealed that Honor Magic 2 sliding design will hinder it from using a protective case. Honor will bring its own protective case which will not effect its sliding feature and though will not block slider’s normal flow.

As of now, we almost know everything about Magic 2, thanks to all leaks, rumors and official teasers. Still, there are some details which are under wraps like pricing, availability and others.

Today, Zhao Ming, Honor’s president released a photo of Honor Magic 2 in blue color. Indeed, it looks pretty impressive with sliding design and does not affect the use of a protective case. Due to its sliding design, it is not the same as ordinary design, it needs a different kind of protective case. Honor has designed a dedicated case with an opening under it facilitating the sliding design. Moreover, Honor will give away the new protective case for free while buying Honor Magic 2.

Additionally, as per listing on TENAA, Honor Magic 2 is all set to launch with HiSilicon Kirin 980 Soc and featuring a bezel-less design. It will be coupled with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage. It will come with a 6.39 inch full HD AMOLED display having a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It will come with Android 9.0 Pie out of the box.

In-camera section, it has a triple 16 -megapixel + 24-megapixel sensor + 16-megapixel tertiary sensors that will take place on the rear side. On the front, it will carry 16 megapixels + 20 megapixels + 12-megapixel sensors on the front side.

Honor will power it with a 3400 mAh battery which will support 40W fast charging. Lastly, there will be an in-screen fingerprint sensor with 3D face recognition.

