Buy High-End TV Boxes And Mini PCs At Unbeatable Prices On GearBest

If you’ve restlessly been waiting to get your hands on a high-end TV box or a top-notch Mini PC without breaking the bank, we got good news for you. GearBest is currently doling out great discounts on a wide selection of TV boxes and mini-PCs as part of its TV Box Year End Sale Special promo.



In a bid to simplify the search process, the popular electronics online store has split the promo into multiple categories. The ‘HOT SINGLE’ section features the A95X PLUS TV Box that comes with 4GB RAM and offers 32GB of onboard storage.

The A95X PLUS is currently up for grabs bearing a dropped price of just usually $53.99. This is an 18% drop in the device’s original selling price. On the downside, there were only 185 pieces left for this promo, which is slated to end in 5 days.

The next category dubbed, ‘LATEST CHIPSET’ is brimming with top-end TV boxes that you can buy at heavily discounted prices. The category includes X96 MAX TV Box, MECOOL KM9 Android TV OS TV Box, T95Q TV Box, and T95X2 TV Box.

Likewise, the ‘TOP TVBOXES’ section is where you can avail great discounts on a slew of well-received TV boxes. For the sake of an instance, you can receive a 20% off on the EACHLINK H6 Mini TV Box that normally sells for $55.99.

Thanks to the aforesaid discount, you can buy the H6 Mini TV Box at a slashed price of $44.99. With only 130 pieces remaining, this promo is slated to end in just 4 days.

The last category called ‘TOP MINIPCES’ comprises all sorts of Mini PCs that have gone up for sale carrying considerably lowered price tags on GearBest. You can get noteworthy discounts on the Beelink N50 N5000 Mini PC, ACEPC AK1 Mini PC, Beelink BT3 Pro Mini PC, and various other high-end Mini PCs.

You can click here to visit the promotion page to check out the rest of the products and avail the discount before the promo comes to an end.

Avail Great Discounts On TV Boxes And Mini PCs