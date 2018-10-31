OPPO R17 Neo with in-screen fingerprint scanner launched in Japan

The OPPO R17 Neo is the newest from the Chinese manufacturer. Instead of China, the first country to receive it is Japan. In fact, the R17 Pro is Japan’s first ever phone to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.

In terms of specs, the newly announced OPPO R17 Neo is quite similar to the recently unveiled OPPO K1 and OPPO R15X smartphones that are nothing but toned-down version of the OPPO R17 smartphone. The smartphone looks marvelous thanks to its Blue and Red color gradient appeal.

The OPPO R17 Neo features a 6.41-inch AMOLED screen with a waterdrop notch. It carries support FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Like the OPPO K1 and R15X, the newly announced R17 Neo also features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Snapdragon 660 chipset and 4 GB of RAM are present under the hood of the device. The handset includes 3,600mAh battery. When it comes to storage, it offers an internal storage of 128 GB. There is a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The back panel of the phone is equipped with a horizontally aligned 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera setup. A 25-megapixel selfie shooter is available inside the notch of the smartphone. The phone is loaded with ColorOS 5.2 flavored Android 8.1 Oreo.

The OPPO R17 Neo is priced at JPY 38,988 (~$345). Users can also purchase it on contract by paying JPY 3,218 (~$28) a month. There is no confirmation on the availability of the R17 Neo outside of Japan.

(souce|via 1, 2)