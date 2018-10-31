Lenovo Z5 Pro exposed with ultra-thin sides, ZUI 10 and 4D-U touch ahead of its launch

Now, It’s a matter of a few hours before the official launch of Lenovo Z5 Pro. Lenovo will launch the new flagship device at an event in China on November 1st. In the past several days, Lenovo has teased it several times flaunting its feature. Similarly, today also, Lenovo took to Weibo and posted about its 4D-U touch functionality along with ZUI 10. On the other hand, we have also received some of the design leaks which is depicting its ultra-thin sides.

Lenovo Z5 Pro will run on ZUI 10 which is more intuitive and is packed with various useful features. Lenovo has made it compatible and more interactive to use it on full view displays.

Unlike the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3, Lenovo will use dual-screws with six position guidance technology to hold its slider design. It will feature the world’s most expensive in-screen fingeprint sensor. Targeting Xiaomi, Lenovo also said that they have tested the slider design more than 300000 times.

The new leaks have exposed Lenovo Z5 Pro design which looks to be more rounded on the corners. It also shows dual rear cameras, full-screen slider design with an ultra-thin body and ZUI 10. Apart from these, we can see a LED flash below the dual camera shooter on the rear side. Its ultra thinness will directly compete against the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3.

Additionally, it will carry 24 megapixels + 16-megapixel cameras on the rear side with inbuilt AI capabilities. It will support features like AI Super night and AI video. Further, on the front side, there will be dual shooters that will help you get improved selfies with much more detail. It is believed to carry 6.5-inch display with 1440×2880 pixel display. Lenovo Z5 Pro will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 coupled with 6/8 GB RAM.

Lenovo will make it available with Android 8.1 Oreo atop ZUI 3.9. It is coming our way on November 1st aka in just next few hours.

Well, ow many of you’re waiting for this powerful device?

