Honor Magic 2 AnTuTu listing reveal unimpressive benchmarking score and key specs

The Honor Magic 2 has been recently spotted on Geekbench benchmarking platform and now it has also appeared on AnTuTu. The AnTuTu listing of the Magic 2 has revealed its key specs. However, what’s surprising about the listing is that even though it shares the same specs as the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, it has recorded a lower benchmarking score on AnTuTu.

An Honor phone with model number TNY-AL00 has appeared on AnTuTu. The appearance of the same model number on TENAA has revealed that it is the Honor Magic 2 smartphone that is slated to go official on Oct. 31. The Huawei TNY-AL00 model has been also benchmarked by Geekbench.

The Honor Magic 2 AnTuTu listing reveals that it features Full HD+ resolution supporting display and it is fueled by Kirin 980 chipset and 8 GB of RAM. It has an internal storage of 128 GB and it is loaded with Android 9 Pie OS. The handset has recorded an average benchmarking score 248,368 on AnTuTu. In comparison, the Mate 20 Pro that includes the same specs and QHD+ resolution display salvaged a marvelous score of 307k on the benchmarking platform. The Magic 2’s AnTuTu score is also lower than the recent Snapdragon 845 driven smartphones that have made it to the top 10 listing of best performance Android phones in September 2018.

Multiple listings of Honor Magic 2 have been spotted on Geekbench. One of the listing shows the smartphone scoring more than 10,000 points in the multi-core test. Then, what could be the reason behind Magic 2 fetching lower AnTuTu scores than the Huawei Mate 20 Pro that is packed with similar specs? The Mate 20 Pro AnTuTu listing was shared after its launch which suggests that its 307k benchmarking score could belong to its final production unit. The Magic 2 is slated to go official on Oct. 31. This indicates that the Magic 2 handset that has been benchmarked on AnTuTu could be its unoptimized pre-production unit.

AnTuTu’s Weibo account also states that the Honor Magic 2 could be available in variants like 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. Through TENAA it has been revealed the phone’s highest configuration variant will feature 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Other features of the smartphone include in-display fingerprint scanner, a pair of TOF sensors 3D facial scanning, 16-megapixel front camera, 16-megapixel + 24-megapixel + 16-meagpixel triple rear cameras, superfast charging and 3,400mAh battery. The Honor Magic 2 will be sporting a manual slider design and it is expected to arrive in Black, Silver, Blue and Red color variants.

