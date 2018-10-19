Huawei Mate 20 Pro AnTuTu scores surpass 300k mark

The recently announced Huawei Mate 20 Pro is the most powerful smartphone from the company. The official AnTuTu benchmark scores of the handset has been revealed. The Mate 20 Pro that is powered by 7nm Kirin 980 has managed to breach 300k AnTuTu score.

AnTuTu has recently released the list of top 10 best performance Android phones for the month of September. The list includes smartphones like ASUS ROG Phone, Xiaomi Black Shark, OnePlus 6, Vivo NEX S, Xiaomi Mi 8, OPPO Find X, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, ASUS ZenFone 5Z, Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S and Xiaomi Poco F1. These phones are fueled by Snapdragon 845 chipset which is the 2nd generation 10nm chipset from Qualcomm. The list no longer includes Kirin 970 powered Huawei and Honor phones. Even Exynos SoC driven Samsung phones have been ousted from the list.

On AnTuTu, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro (LYA-AL00 model number) has scored an average benchmarking score of 307,059 which is higher than 285k to 299k AnTuTu scores of the best performance Android phones for the previous month. Performance-wise, there won’t be major difference between a phone that scores around 290k points and other handset with nearly 310k points on AnTuTu. However, the 300k+ score of the Mate 20 Pro does reveal the prowess of the Kirin 980 SoC.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro that has been benchmarked on AnTuTu includes 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, Quad HD+ resolution supporting screen and Android 9 Pie OS. The Mate 20 Pro along with its sibling Mate 20, Mate 20X may lead AnTuTu’s list of top 10 best performance Android phones in October.

The upcoming Honor Magic 2 will be the first Honor phone to feature the Kirin 980 chipset. By the end of the year, Honor is expected to release Kirin 980 powered Honor V20 smartphones. These phones may also lead the AnTuTu’s best performance list of smartphones in the forthcoming months.

The AnTuTu scores of the Mate 20 Pro is still behind Apple’s recent iPhones. The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max that are driven by 7nm Apple A12 chipset have respectively scored 348,581 and 348,148 points on AnTuTu benchmarks.

(source)