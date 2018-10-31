Xiaomi Poco F1 Android 9 Pie MIUI ROM beta leaked, available for download

Xiaomi’s new strategy of launching a budget-friendly flagship phone under the new Pocophone brand name has worked in favor of the company since the Poco F1 has received stupendous market reception in India. The handset was launched with MIUI 9.6 flavored Android 8.1 Oreo OS. It will be one of the first Xiaomi phones to be treated Android 9 Pie update along with MIUI 10. Folks at XDA Developers has come across the first MIUI 10 Global beta build with Android 9 Pie OS for the Poco F1 smartphone. Xiaomi is yet to confirm on the arrival of this beta build.

The publication has shared the following link to download the Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 beta build. As it can be seen in the below image, the Xiaomi Poco F1 running on Android 9 and MIUI 10 Global 8.10.30 beta. It also includes Android security patch for the month of October.

The new ROM can be installed by flashing it through the MIUI Updater app. To do so, one needs to download the ROM from the above link and then create a new folder with download_rom folder on Poco F1. Transfer the downloaded ROM to the created folder and then perform a data backup of the important files and folders on the device.

To install the Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 beta build, Poco F1 users are required to navigate to Settings > About phone > System update > Choose update package and then navigate to the folder where the MIUI 10 update file is present and then select it. The MIUI 10 update process will continue on its own and may take a maximum time of around 30 minutes to install it.

The publication has further stated that migrating from MIUI 9 Global Stable to the new beta build will result in loss of data. Hence, it is advisable to perform a data backup before installing the new software.

The Chinese manufacturer has promised that the Poco F1 will be blessed with Android Q update in 2019. Also, the handset is expected to soon receive an update that will bring support for Widevine L1 for HD streaming content from Netflix and Amazon Prime videos.

The Xiaomi Poco F1 has a notched IPS LCD screen of 6.26 inches that supports 18.7:9 aspect ratio and FHD+ resolution. The Snapdragon 845 chipset is at the helm of the device.

The notch of the smartphone is equipped with a 20-megapixel front-facing camera and an IR sensor for face unlock. The back panel of the phone is equipped with 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup. It is packed with a 4,000mAh battery and carries support for 18W charging through USB-C. It also features a microSD card slot and a fingerprint scanner. It can be availed in variants like 6 GB RAM + 64 GB /128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. In India, it is available with an enticing starting price of Rs. 20,999 (~$283).

(source)