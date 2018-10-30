Xiaomi promises Android Q update for its POCO F1 smartphone

Xiaomi launched POCO F1 a few months ago and was well-received in the market, thanks to its aggressive pricing. Soon after the launch, users started complaining about several issues related to the phone, but most of them have been addressed by the company.

Now the company is addressing questions related to future Android updates. The phone runs Android Oreo out of the box and is all set to receive the Android Pie update soon. Ahead of the Android Pie rollout, Jay Mani, Head of Product for Pocophone (POCO), has confirmed that the phone will also receive the next major Android update — Android Q.

It’s good that Xiaomi has now promised Android Q update for the POCO F1 but it’s not surprising given that most phone manufacturer provide atleast two major Android releases. While the Android Q for POCO F1 is confirmed, it will be a very long wait to receive this update.

The Android Q is likely to be available as a developer preview next year and given that Xiaomi is extremely slow is releasing major Android versions to its device, we are likely to get the Android Q much later after Google officially releases it.

Recently, Xiaomi revealed that it is working with Google and Qualcomm to soon release an update which will bring the widevine L1 support to POCO F1. The update is expected to be rolled out to MIUI Beta ROM users first by Q4, 2018, i.e. by the end of this year.

The company had recently released an update to fix the notification icon issue on the status bar. Xiaomi is also developing 4K 60fps support for the rear camera. Additionally, users of POCO launcher will also have an option to customise desktop grid size and icon size in the future.

The Poco F1 features a 6.18-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display which is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass. The phone is powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 845 processor and comes with LiquidCool technology.

It has a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 primary sensor, coupled with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor on the back panel. On the front side, there’s a 20-megapixel selfie camera powered with AI for capturing enhanced selfie shots.

The phone comes with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB of internal storage, depending on the variant. It runs on the company’s MIUI based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and is powered by a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging.

