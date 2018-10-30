Nokia 7.1 now up for sale in the United States for $350

Unlike the users who want to own a high-end device for a reasonably higher price, there are buyers who want to own mid-level devices at competitive prices. Similarly, Nokia 7.1, a mid-range device is now up for sale in the United States for $350. As like of Xiaomi, Nokia also has various new devices in the mid-range segment. So, if you’re a fan of Nokia or looking for a mid-range device, then you should check out the new Android Onne based Nokia 7.1 which offers pretty good specs at a moderate price.

In the US, Nokia 7.1 GSM is available for $350 and will work on T-Mobile, AT&T, Cricket and MetroPCS networks. It won’t work on carriers such as Sprint and Verizon. Users can also buy it from major US retailers like Amazon, B&H Video and Best Buy at the same price. Nokia has made it available with Glossy Midnight Blue colour in the US.

Moreover, you will get a 5.8 inch HDR ready IPS LCD Panel with a notch having an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is powered with Snapdragon 636 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. It is available with 64 GB of internal storage. Nokia has built it with a 6000-grade sturdy body which is capable for some rough use.

In the camera department, you will get a dual camera shooter of 12 megapixels + 5 megapixels on the back. There’s an 8-megapixel camera on the front which will get your selfie job done. Nokia 7.1 carries 3000 mAh battery with fast charging support via Type C-USB port. Additionally, it carries rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, NFC and Bluetooth 5.0. It is available in Glossy Steel and Glossy Midnight Blue colours but as of now, only blue colour is available in the US.

HMD Global has launched it with Android 8.1 Oreo onboard and Android Pie will rollout by the end of next month. You can experience faster updates as it is built on Android One platform with stock OS. It is resisted to carry any kind of bloatware with clean User Interface.

(Via)