Nubia X dual screen phone with dual cameras, fingerprint scanners unveiled in China with ~$473 starting price

Nubia X is the newest Nubia flagship phone that has been announced today through an unveil event in China. The USP of the phone is that it is equipped with two touchscreen displays, one on the front and the other one on the rear. Also, the phone is packed with topnotch specifications.

Design and Display

The Nubia X that features a pair of display sports a thin profile of only 8.4mm. Its dimensions are 154.1 x 73.3mm and it weighs 181 grams. There are two fingerprint scanners that are placed on the either sides of the smartphone. The company claims that it can unlock the smartphone in just 0.1 seconds. It is equipped 7000-series aviation grade aluminum frame. The backside of the phone features four-sided curved 3D glass rear.

The front display measures 6.26 inches. The notch-less screen offers Full HD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 93.6 percent. A layer of 2.5D glass is placed over the front display. The rear side of the phone is fitted with an OLED screen of 5.1 inches which delivers HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The secondary screen offers features like eye protection mode and Always on Display. Both screens offer an aspect ratio of 19:9.

Chipset, Storage and Battery

The Snapdragon 845 chipset powers the Nubia X dual screen smartphone. It comes with up to 8 GB of LPDDRX RAM and up to 256 GB of internal UFS 2.1 storage. For heat dissipation, Nubia has included multi-layer graphene cooling technology inside the device. There is no microSD card slot on the device. The 18W fast charging technology enabled 3,800mAh battery fuels the smartphone. With 5-percent battery life remaining in the ultra-low power mode, the smartphone can function for up to 3 hours.

Camera, Software and Connectivity

The Nubia X features f/1.8 aperture 16-megapixel + f/1.7 aperture 24-megapixel dual camera module. The dual lenses offer features like HDR, AI portrait mode, AI scene recognition, dual pixel PDAF, 240fps slow-motion video recording, dual tone LED flash and for capturing brighter selfies, it features a large-size softlight LED.

The Nubia X does not feature a selfie camera. The dual rear cameras of the phone can be used to capture top quality selfies. The rear-facing display can serve as a viewfinder while shooting selfie images. Hence, the company claims that the Nubia X could one of the best selfie capturing smartphones.

The smartphone is shipped with Android 8.1 OS that is overlaid with company’s Nubia UI 6.0 X. The improved Nubia UI brings support for gesture-based navigation. There is a dedicated app on the device can help Nubia X users develop healthy eye habits through features like fatigue reminder, dark light reminder and so on. The AI dual-screen switching feature can seamless show the display contents of the front screen on the secondary display when the device is flipped.Also, while playing games on the main display of the phone in landscape orientation, users can use their fingers to access gaming functions on the left and right portions on the rear display.

The Nubia X comes with connectivity features such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB and 3.5mm audio jack.

Nubia X Pricing and Availability

The color variants of the Nubia X smartphone are Deep Gray, Sea Blue, Black Gold and Blue Gold. The Chinese manufacturer will be starting with the reservations of the smartphone from 5 PM (local time) today through Nubia;s official website, Jingdong, Tmall, and Suning. Its sales will kick off from Nov. 5. Here is the pricing of the different variants of the Nubia X:

6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage

Color Variants:

Deep Gray, Black Gold – 3,299 Yuan (~$473)

Sea Blue – 3,399 Yuan (~$487)

Color Variants:

Deep Gray, Black Gold – 3,699 Yuan (~$530)

Sea Blue – 3,799 Yuan (~$545)

Color Variants:

Black Gold – 4,199 Yuan (~$602)

Blue Gold – 4,299 Yuan (~$616)

Nubia did not confirm on the international availability of the Nubia X dual screen smartphone at its launch event.

What do you think about the amazing design, specifications and pricing of the Nubia X smartphone? Would you be interested in purchasing this device? Share us your views by posting your comments below.