OnePlus 6T officially launched in India for a starting price of Rs. 37,999 ($517)

After unveiling its second flagship smartphone of the year — OnePlus 6T — at a launch event in India, OnePlus has now officially launched the phone in India. It will be available for purchase through Amazon India and OnePlus.in, starting from 1st November. It’ll be on open sale from 3rd November through Amazon, OnePlus Stores, OnePlus.in, Chroma, and Reliance Digital.

The OnePlus 6T will be available in India in two color options — Mirror Black and Midnight Black. The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs. 37,999 (approximately $517) while the 8GB + 128GB model costs Rs. 41,999 (approximately $517). The top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 45,999, which roughly converts to $626.

Those who pre-book the phone will get Type-C Bullets earbuds for free and Rs. 500 (~$7) Amazon Pay cashback. Reliance Jio is also offering a total cashback of Rs. 5,400 (~$74) in the form 36 vouchers. The company is also offering Free Damage Protection from Servify in partnership with Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Buyers who purchase the OnePlus 6T through ICICI Bank cards or Citi Credit card can avail a flat discount of Rs. 2,000 on the pricing of OnePlus 6T. Those who orders the smartphone with prepaid method between 1st November and 5th November will get Rs. 1,000 (~$14) Amazon Pay credit.

The phone comes with a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display carries support for features such as Adaptive brightness, screen calibration and reading mode. The screen is also protected by a later of Gorilla Glass 6.

Instead of the regular rectangular notch, the phone has a much smaller “teardrop” notch, similar to the Oppo R17 which seems to be an inspiration for the OnePlus 6T’s design. The notch housers the front-facing camera and other sensors.

This is the first time OnePlus has opted to include an optical in-display fingerprint sensor instead of the regular one. The company calls it “Screen Unlock” and OnePlus claims that it’s the fastest-performing implementation of in-display fingerprint authentication yet. The other biometric security feature available on the OP6T is face unlock.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm‘s flagship Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor. The phone comes with either 6GB of 8GB of RAM and there are three options for internal storage — 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. The phone lacks microSD card slot so you won’t be able to expand the storage capacity.

As for the photography, it comes with a dual camera setup on the back, consisting of a 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 primary camera sensor with f/1.7 aperture. It offers features like OIS, EIS and PDAF. It supports HDR, timelapse, 4K video shooting, slow motion video recording (1080p) at 240 fps.

The company is also promising better low-light photography experience through new Nightscape feature that relies on AI for capturing impressive shots in dim light surroundings. During the announcement, the company also revealed that the OnePlus 6 will get Nightscape through software update starting tomorrow.

There’s a 20-megapixel secondary sensor with f/1.7 aperture. On the front side, it comes with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 camera that supports EIS and 30 fps FHD video shooting. It has a new Studio Lighting feature, developed in collaboration with photographer Kevin Abosch, which aims to produce more flattering portraits.

Read More: OnePlus 6 confirmed to receive OP6T’s Nightscape feature for better low-light photography from tomorrow

The OnePlus 6T runs on OxygenOS 9.0 which based on Android 9 Pie operating system. The company has promised Android update for atleast two years and security updates for three years. Connectivity options on the device include features like dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, 2×2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS and USB-C.

The phone is powered by 3,700mAh battery and comes equipped with support for Dash Charge fast charging technology. Unfortunately, the OnePlus 6T lacks support for wireless charging.