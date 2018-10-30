Apple announces new iPad Pro with slim bezels and new Apple Pencil

Apple had its second main launch event of the year today where it announced a bunch of new products including the new iPad Pro. The new iPad Pro not only features a brand new design but is also its most powerful iPad ever.

Design

Apple has shrunk the bezels on the iPad and made them the same size all around. This also means Touch ID is gone and in its place is Face ID. The iPad Pro also ditches the square-ish design for a more curved appearance. Another big change is the switch from a lightning connector to a USB-C port. Even with all the new features, the new iPad Pro is also thinner than its predecessor.

Specs

The new iPad Pro comes in two sizes – 11-inches and 12.9-inches. Both feature the new Liquid Retina display with a 2388 x 1668 resolution on the small one and a 2732 x 2048 resolution on the larger one. Both displays have the same 264 ppi and up to 600 nits of brightness.

Inside the iPad Pro is the new Bionic A12X chipset with an embedded M12 co-processor. You will be able to purchase the new tablets in 64GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB configurations.

There is a 12MP f/1.8 camera on the rear of the device and a 7MP f/2.2 camera in front that can shoot portrait images. The iPad Pro has 4 speakers and 5 microphones. It also comes in WiFi-only and LTE variants.

The 11.7-inch model has a 29.37 watt-hour battery and the 12.9-inch version has a 36.71 watt-hour battery. Both are said to last up to 10 hours on a single charge.

New Apple Pencil and Folio Keyboard

Apple also announced a new Apple Pencil and Folio Keyboard. The new Apple Pencil which attaches to the new iPad Pro seamlessly. Just place it on the top of the device (landscape mode) or on the right side (portrait mode) and it not only pairs instantly but also begins to charge it.

Want to change tools while drawing? Just double tap the side of the pencil. You can also double-tap the display with the pencil and it will wake up the device and open the Notes app right away.

The new Apple Pencil also has a flat part that prevents it from rolling off a surface when you place it on a smooth surface. This is the same part that clips to the device for pairing and charging.

Do note that the new Apple Pencil only works with the new iPad Pro.

The new Folio Keyboard not only lets you get some serious work done but also protects your device -front and back. It has two viewing angles and connects immediately. It also doesn’t need to be charged. And no it doesn’t have a trackpad.

Price

The iPad Pro comes in Silver and Space Gray for both sizes. Below is the price list for each size and configuration:

iPad Pro 11-inch 64GB – $799 WiFi only and $949 for the LTE version

iPad Pro 11-inch 256GB – $949 WiFi only and $1099 for the LTE version

iPad Pro 11-inch 512GB – $1149 WiFi only and $1299 for the LTE version

iPad Pro 11-inch 1TB – $1549 WiFi only and $1699 for the LTE version

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 64GB – $999 WiFi only and $1149 for the LTE version

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 256GB – $1149 WiFi only and $1299 for the LTE version

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 512GB – $1349 WiFi only and $1499 for the LTE version

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 1TB – $1749 WiFi only and $1899 for the LTE version

The new Apple Pencil is priced at $129. Apple will also provide free custom laser engraving if you want.

The Folio Keyboard is $179 for the 11-inch model and $199 for the 12.9-inch version.