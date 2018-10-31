TENAA updates Honor Magic 2 listing with images, will come in white

About a week ago, the Honor Magic 2 was seen on TENAA’s database. However, the two listings for the phone were missing images. The Chinese agency has now updated the pages with images of the device.

We already know what the phone looks like, thanks to the pictures posted online by leakers and Honor itself. Nevertheless, these TENAA images still provide a little bit of new information.

The images of the Honor Magic 2 on TENAA are of a white variant – which we are seeing for the first time though we advise you not to raise your hopes of getting one as Honor may not release this variant.

The Magic 2 is covered in glass on both sides. The rear is home to three cameras – two of which share the same housing with the LED flash while a third sits separately below. The words “AI CAMERA” are also inscribed below the camera setup.

A picture of the phone slid open shows the inner part of the phone is black too. Images of the sides also show the cameras have a bump. The physical buttons are on the right and the SIM tray, which is painted blue, is on the left. The Magic 2 is a bit thinner than the Mi MIX 3 even though it has a larger battery capacity but is slightly wider than the Xiaomi flagship.

The Honor Magic 2 will be unveiled later today at an event in China alongside a new tablet, the Honor FlyPods wireless earbuds, and the Honor Watch.

