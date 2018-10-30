OnePlus 6T vs Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 vs Huawei Mate 20 Pro: Specs Comparison

If you are an expert and you want to get the best Chinese smartphone in the global market, then you would probably choose OnePlus 6T, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 or Huawei Mate 20 Pro. There are not many handsets in the whole market which can compete with these ones, and we are not talking about performance only. This comparison will hopefully help you to decide which one fits your needs perfectly.

OnePlus 6T vs Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 vs Huawei Mate 20 Pro

OnePlus 6T Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Huawei Mate 20 Pro DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 157.5 x 74.8 x 8.2 mm, 185 g 157.9 x 74.7 x 8.5 mm, 218 g 157.8 x 72.3 x 8.6 mm, 189 g DISPLAY 6.41 inches, 1080 x 2340p (Full HD+), Optic AMOLED 6.39 inches, 1080 x 2340p (Full HD+), Super AMOLED 6.39 inches, 1440 x 3120p (Quad HD+), AMOLED PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, octa-core 2.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, octa-core 2.8 GHz Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 980, octa-core 2.6 GHz MEMORY 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB – 10 GB RAM, 512 GB 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – nano memory card slot SOFTWARE Android 9 Pie, Oxygen OS Android 9 Pie, MIUI 10 Android 9 Pie, EMUI 9.0 CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS CAMERA Dual 16 + 20 MP, f/1.7 and f/1.7, OIS

16 MP f/2.0 front camera Dual 12 + 12 MP, f/1.8 OIS

Dual 24 + 2 MP front camera Triple 40 + 20 + 8 MP, f/1.8 + f/2.2 + f/2.4, OIS, Laser AF

24 MP f/2.0 front camera BATTERY 3700 mAh, fast charging with Dash Charge 3200 mAh, fast charging with Quick Charge 4.0+, wireless charging 4200 mAh, fast charging 40W, wireless charging 15W ADDITIONAL FEATURES Dual SIM slot Dual SIM slot, pop up cameras Dual SIM slot, waterproof (IP68)

Design

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 brought a lot of innovation to the market with its design and it is also the most beautiful phone in this trio. It is the only one to come with a slider mechanism housing the front camera and sensors in order to eliminate the notch and minimize all the bezels around the display. Indeed, Xiaomi claimed that this device boasts a screen-to-body ratio equal to 93.4 percent. It also has a ceramic back and a frame made of 7000 series aluminum. So Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 wins, but note that Huawei Mate 20 Pro is the only to offer the IP68 certification which makes it waterproof.

Display

Huawei Mate 20 Pro has the most stunning display, even though its notch is big as it houses the sensor for hardware-based 3D facial recognition. This screen has a huge QHD+ resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels, it supports DCI-P3 coverage and it even has the HDR10 technology. So it has the best color reproduction and the highest detail.

Hardware/Software

At a first glance, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is the one which convinces us the most in terms of hardware, because besides sporting a Snapdragon 845 chipset, it comes with up to 10 GB of RAM. But yesterday AnTuTu showed us stunning scores obtained by OnePlus 6T which the platform considers the second best Android phone after Asus ROG Phone. On the other hand, Huawei Mate 20 Pro is intriguing as well with its Kirin 980, the first 7 nm chipset in the Android market. So, we will have to test all of them to give a final opinion and for now it is a draw.

Camera

The Mate 20 Pro features the same rear camera setup as the P20 Pro and Huawei did not release the DxOMark score of this device because it is too high. This should give you an idea about its capabilities. At least on the paper, Huawei Mate 20 Pro seems way better than its opponents with its triple camera composed of a primary 40 MP sensor, a secondary ultrawide 20 MP sensor and an 8 MP telephoto lens.

Battery

Besides having the best camera, Huawei Mate 20 Pro has also the biggest battery with a capacity of 4200 mAh. So it will probably last way more than OP6T and Mi Mix 3. Further, it features wireless charging and reverse wireless charging (it doubles as a wireless charger) which is not present on its opponents.

Price

Huawei Mate 20 Pro is the most convincing device due to its better camera, display, and bigger battery, but it also costs more than OnePlus 6T and Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. Currently, you have to spend more than €1000/$1150 to get it, while OnePlus 6T and Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 start from €559/$550 and about €500/$568, respectively.

OnePlus 6T vs Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 vs Huawei Mate 20 Pro: PRO and CONS

OnePlus 6T

PROS

Big battery

Amazing hardware

Good cameras

Gorilla Glass 6

CONS

No micro SD

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

PROS

Full borderless design

In-display fingerprint reader

Outstanding hardware

Awesome camera

Affordable price

CONS

Smaller battery

No micro SD

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

PROS

Better screen

Bigger battery

Awesome hardware

Best camera

CONS