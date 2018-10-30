HMD Global rolls out Android 9 Pie stable update for Nokia 6.1

HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas, has announced that the Android Pie update for the Nokia 6.1 has begun rolling out. The announcement was made on Twitter a short while ago.

The manufacturer had promised at the launch of the Nokia 7.1 that it would update the Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus to Android Pie this month. However, while the Nokia 6.1 Plus got Android Pie beta, the Nokia 6.1 remained on Android Oreo. It was later revealed that there would be no beta program for the phone and just a direct update. Today, it has fulfilled its promise and pushed out the update.

Android 9 Pie: now available on Nokia 6.1! AI-power your Nokia 6.1 as it gets smarter, faster and adapts as you use it. We are serving 🥧 with a side of cool refreshed imaging expereince including Google Lens integration pic.twitter.com/et5fkKhbst — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) October 30, 2018

If you own the Nokia 6.1, you should check for the update now. It is 1462.6MB in size and below is the complete changelog:

New system navigation, settings menu, and notifications

Adaptive Battery power prioritization for users’ most commonly used apps/services

Adaptive and optimized brightness levels

Predictive Applications Actions

New camera v9.0 with new UI, Google Lens and Google motion integration

For Nokia 6.1 Plus users, Mr. Sarvikas says the Android Pie update is coming and you should get it before the end of the month even though we there is just about 24 hours left.

Month is not over yet, still a good 24h left to keep our promise and deliver it in October. A lot can happen in that time like this guy knows 😆 pic.twitter.com/AKzpsZfZm1 — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) October 30, 2018

The Nokia 6.1 was announced in January. It has a 5.5-inch FHD screen, a Snapdragon 630 processor, up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It also has a 16MP rear camera, an 8MP selfie cameras, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and packs a 3,000mAh battery.

(Source)