Honor Magic 2 is official: Slider Design, AMOLED Display, Triple Cameras, In-Display Fingerprint Scanner and Lots More

The Magic 2 was the highlight of the Honor event today and for its latest flagship, Honor has packed the phone full to the brim with tons of features.

Specs

The Magic 2 has a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with a 2340 x 1080 resolution. Honor says the phone has a 91.5% screen to body ratio. Under the display is a fingerprint scanner for unlocking and for payment.

The Kirin 980 is the chipset under the hood and it is paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The Honor Magic 2 has triple rear cameras – a 16MP f/1.8 RGB sensor, a 24MP f/1.8 Monochrome sensor, and a 16MP super wide-angle f/2.2 sensor. The cameras are packed with tons of features such as scene recognition (more than 1500 scenes), HDR wide-angle photography with night mode, AIS, AR mode, studio level 3D portrait mode and even 480fps slow-motion recording.

The phone also has a 16MP f/2.0 camera in front and two 2MP f/2.4 depth-sensing cameras. There is also an IR 3D face unlock system if you don’t want to use the in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Honor Magic 2 supports 40W fast charging which it has dubbed Magic Charge. Owners will be able to charge the phone’s 3,400mAh from empty to 50% in just 15 minutes or from empty to 85% in just 30 minutes.

The Magic 2 is also the first device in the world to support wireless PC mode. So instead of a dock like the Samsung Galaxy DeX or a USB-C to HDMI cable like the Huawei Mate 20, the Magic 2 will connect to a display via Miracast and provide a desktop mode for work.

Other features of the Magic 2 include dual GPS, 1.7Gbps download speeds thanks to the Hi103WiFi chip, dual VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB-C connectivity.

At the heart of the Magic 2 is an advanced AI Assistant called YOYO. YOYO has tons of features similar to what other assistants offer but it also has a feature similar to Google’s Duplex. At the event, Honor showed a video of the YOYO assistant making a hotel reservation for its owner.

Owners of the Magic 2 will also be able to use the YOYO assistant to control DJI drones by voice. There was also a live demonstration of this at the launch where Honor’s CEO used his voice to ask the drone to take off, take a picture of him, and also land. However, we can’t confirm if it is limited to a particular DJI drone or all its models.

The Magic 2 runs Magic UI 2.0 based on Android Pie. Honor says some of the software features of the phone will be released as a software update later.

Price and Availability

The Honor Magic 2 will be available in three color variants – Gradient Red, Gradient Blue, and Gradient Black.

The 6GB RAM + 128GB version will sell for ¥3799 (~$545), the 8GB RAM + 128GB version will retail for ¥4299 (~$616), and the 8GB RAM + 256GB version will have a ¥4799 (~$688) price tag. Pre-orders for the three variants begin tomorrow and run till November 5. The first sale is on November 6.

There is also a special 3D Bionic version with Graphene Cooling technology that has 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It is priced at ¥5799 (~$832) and will go on sale in December.