Bluetooth 5.1 comes with direction metric and location accuracy of upto a centimeter

Bluetooth is present on every smartphone device since the past decade. It is helping users to connect different wireless devices and offers an ability to transfer files over a small distance. Bluetooth has improved a lot over time and is now more efficient concerning power consumption. The latest versions of Bluetooth protocol helps to connect multiple devices simultaneously. Today, Bluetooth Special Group (SIG) has introduced a new feature with the latest version of the Bluetooth protocol.

As per the Bluetooth SIG, the new version will carry some more advancements. It helps devices to get a more accurate location upto centimeters along with direction parameter. A new era of Bluetooth will begin where it can be used in the proximity-based services or devices. It will even help users to track objects or devices accurately within the range. Moreover, it will help the devices to provide exact indoor locations.

Currently, it is used along with the GPS to track the exact location but not used solely for the same purpose. Bluetooth 5.1 will give commercial or personal users an ability track location accurately within malls, bigger cities, building and even on different shelves. It can be used to track another Bluetooth 5.1 device with an accuracy of over a centimeter. Talking about the same Bluetooth SIG executive director Mark Powell said, “Location services is one of the fastest-growing solution areas for Bluetooth technology and is forecasted to reach over 400 million products per year by 2022. This is great traction, and the Bluetooth community continues to seek ways to further grow this market with technology enhancements that better address market needs, demonstrating the community’s commitment to driving innovation and enriching the technology experience of users worldwide.”

It is a game changer for various industries, it will allow them to track objects efficiently and accurately. Bluetooth 5.1 is a boon for enterprises which have big warehouses. Further, there are many other possibilities through which Bluetooth 5.1 can cater to the needs of customers.

From the past few years, Bluetooth has seen numerous improvements such as improved efficiency, faster transfer rates, multiple devices connected and much more. The Bluetooth 5.0 has allowed portable devices such as wireless headphones to communicate over power-conservative Bluetooth Low Energy.

It is great to see such an advancement on the Bluetooth protocol.

(Via)