Redmi Note 7 gets Super Night Scene Mode via new update

Redmi Note 7, the first smartphone from the newly independent Redmi brand, was launched earlier this year. The phone comes with a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 camera sensor to offer stunning photography experience.

Earlier, the company had announced that the phone will soon get the Night Scene Mode, which will further improve the phone’s low-light photography experience. Now, the Redmi Note 7 has received a new update that brings Super Night Scene Mode.

The Night Scene mode was first introduced on the Mi Mix 3 and later on the Mi 8 Pro, and the Mix 2s. The feature allows users to take HDR photos at night that appear super bright even if lighting is poor. The Night Scene mode takes several photos at different exposures and combines them into a single image that is bright and with as less noise as possible.

The Redmi Note 7 comes with a 48MP main camera which has Samsung ISOCELL GM1 Ultra Clear sensor with a 1/2-inch size. The super-sensing area is second only to the SonyIMX600 sensor used in the Huawei P/Mate series flagship. It is said to be on par with the Sony IMX586 sensor used on the Nova 4.

The ultra-high pixels provides more detailed performance for Samsung GM1 products. Samsung GM1 sensor also adopts Quad Bayer pixel arrangement, which can combine four 0.8μm pixels into one by four-in-one pixel technology. A large pixel of 1.6 μm increases the amount of light entering the camera.

The Redmi Note 7 comes with a premium glass body and a massive screen-to-body ratio thanks to the waterdrop notch display. It features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display carries support for 450-nits brightness, 1,500:1 contrast ratio, sun legibility, and eye protection mode.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core chipset with 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage. It also comes with a dedicated microSD card slot allowing users to expand the storage capacity.

The device comes with an f/1.8 aperture 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary camera with artificial intelligence technology. On the front side, there’s a 13-megapixel camera housed in the display notch. It is also equipped with features like AI Smart Beauty and AI face unlock.

The phone is equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack and features an infrared blaster which makes it possible to use it as a remote control. A fingerprint scanner resides of the backside of the smartphone. It runs Android Pie-based MIUI 10 and is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging technology.