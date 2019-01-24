Buy DOOGEE Y8 4G Smartphone For $69.99 On DealExtreme

DOOGEE made its long-awaited Y8 smartphone available to the public earlier this month. As expected, the recently launched smartphone became an instant hit among DOOGEE fans.

The DOOGEE Y8’s skyrocketing success can be attributed to its top-end specifications and awe-inspiring features. We usually associate such high-end specs and features with steeply-priced smartphones.

Much to the relief of those living on a tight budget, the DOOGEE Y8 will not set you back a pretty penny. In fact, you can get your hands on this feature-laden smartphone if you are willing to shell out just $69.99 on DealExtreme (dx.com).

The Y8 comes in three appealing color versions including Midnight Black, Phantom Purple, and Emerald Green.

The phone will grab your attention with its extra large, water drop 6.1-inch full-screen display that boasts an HD screen resolution of 600×1280 pixels at a pixel density of 270ppi (pixels-per-inch).



Under the hood, the phone packs a powerful MT6793 quad-core processor that ensures a superior system operating experience. Aside from that, it uses a highly competent IMG GE8100 graphics processing unit for advanced multitasking.

Moreover, the DOOGEE Y8 ships with 3GB of RAM and offers 16GB of onboard storage capacity that can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card.

On the photography front, the dual-SIM smartphone houses an 8.0MP+5.0MP dual-camera set up with F/2.2 auto-focus LED Flash on the back. Up front, there’s a 5.0MP front shooter with F/2.2 80 degree wide-angle.

The phone runs Android 9.0 Pie OS and draws its juices from a built-in 3400mAh polymer battery.

The DOOGEE Y8 features a slew of useful sensors including a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Aside from that, it offers a face unlocking alternative for added protection.

You can head straight to this link to check out the full specifications of the DOOGEE Y8 smartphone and buy it at a modest price on DealExtreme.

Note that there were 9972 pieces available at the time of writing.