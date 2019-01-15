Redmi Note 7 confirmed to receive Mi Mix 3’s Night Scene Mode!

We don’t know how Xiaomi does it but its phones offer outstanding value for their prices. The new Redmi Note 7 is even aking that bar higher. The quality has been improved tremendously such that the screen isn’t likely to crack with just a fall. The device will also come with a stunning camera setup which includes the Samsung GM1 48MP sensor. The camera promises to deliver stunning camera samples. The camera output will get even better as Xiaomi has revealed that the Redmi Note 7 will get the camera night mode feature with a new update.

Xiaomi confirmed this via the MIUI official Weibo page when a Weibo user expressed delight that his Mi Mix 2s just got the night scene mode. The official then hinted that the Redmi note 7 in his hand had the feature and that the entire Redmi Note 7 lineup will get the update later. The feature is apparently being tested and hopefully, the update will be available in no distant time.

The Night Scene mode was first introduced on the Mi Mix 3 and later on the Mi 8 Pro, and the Mix 2s. The feature allows users to take HDR photos at night that appear super bright even if lighting is poor. The Night Scene mode takes several photos at different exposures and combines them into a single image that is bright and with as less noise as possible. The camera is able to do it by combining 8 different technologies including HDR, AIS, 4-axis OIS, and multi-frame noise reduction.

