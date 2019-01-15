Huami (Amazfit) announces partnership with McLaren Applied Technologies

Huami, the Chinese smartwatch and fitness tracker manufacturer, announced today it has signed a partnership with McLaren Applied Technologies, a division of the British automotive company, McLaren.

According to Huami, the partnership will see both companies co-develop Amazfit-branded wearables for sports including smart wearables for race drivers and athletes. They will also jointly develop biometric and motion data monitoring technology for e-sports athletes and technologies on how to improve performance while gaming.

Speaking on the partnership, Vice President of Huami, Tommy Tang said: “We are excited to be working with world-leading performance design and technology solutions provider McLaren Applied Technologies and official partner to McLaren Shadow Project,”.

McLaren will also use Huami’s technology to choose a winner for its on-going Shadow Project, an esports competition for all racing gamers that began August last year. The winner of the competition will join McLaren’s F1 esports team and will also get access to formula 1 races and also win gaming and race kits among other prizes.

