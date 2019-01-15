Vivo schedules event for January 24, may announce the Apex 2

Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Vivo, announced today that it will hold an event on Thursday, January 24.

The manufacturer shared a teaser poster on its Weibo page with a caption that translates into “What is the future of mobile phones? Throw away the complexity”.

The poster itself shows a twisted waterdrop and the Chinese text on it roughly translates to “totally heaven”. While that doesn’t seem to reveal much, there are rumors the launch is for the unveiling of the Vivo APEX 2. The APEX 2 is reported to be codenamed “ The waterdrop” hence the waterdrop on the poster.

Popular leaker, Ice Universe, shared a teaser image of the phone last week. The phone is shown to have a pebble-like smoothness on the back and a metallic silver frame. No details about the phone were released but he did say it will change our perception of smartphones.

Vivo did impress us last year with the Vivo APEX’s pop-up camera. The phone was released commercially as the Vivo NEX, so there is a chance the APEX 2 may also get another name when it becomes commercially available.

