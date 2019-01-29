Xiaomi using Visionox AMOLED panels for foldable phone development

If you have been wondering who the display panel supplier for Xiaomi‘s tri-folding smartphone is, industry sources have revealed that it is Chinese display maker, Visionox.

According to Chinese market research firm All View Consulting, Visionox was the third largest AMOLED display manufacturer in 2018. At the end of 2018, the display manufacturer began construction of its G6 flexible AMOLED display production line in Hefei, Anhui Province of China.

The production line is expected to boost the display industry in the region and also China’s status as a display manufacturing country.

Xiaomi’s co-founder, Lin Bin, who showed off the foldable prototype said they had to surmount a number of technical difficulties while developing the device. The phone is still under development and will be commercially available later.

However, if Xiaomi is sticking to Visionox as the supplier for the display, it will have to wait for the new production line to be completed. Sadly, in its official press release, Visionox didn’t state the expected time of completion of the new line.

