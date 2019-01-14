Asus ROG Phone is soon expected receive Android 9 Pie update

Asus is currently gearing up to roll out Android 9 Pie update to its first gaming smartphone — Asus ROG Phone. The phone, which was launched last year, runs Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box.

The Asus ROG Phone was recently spotted on benchmarking portal Geekbench. While the platform shares benchmarking result, it also reveals a few key specifications and this one revealed that the phone runs Android Pie operating system.

However, it will take a few more weeks before the Taiwan-based company starts rolling out Android Pie update for the users of Asus ROG Phone but there’s no official timeline available yet. The company has already released Android Pie for Zenfone 5 and Zenfone 5Z and the ROG Phone will be the third Asus phone to receive the update.

The Asus ROG Phone features a 6-inch display with support for 2160 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and HDR content at 90Hz with 1ms response rate for blur-free visuals, and 108.6% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage.

It is powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 845 processor, clocked at 2.96GHz. The chipset is coupled with 8GB of RAM and the phone offers two storage options — 128GB and 512GB. It also comes with Optiflex — the company’s custom technology that speeds up the phone.

As for the photography, the device houses a 12MP Sony IMX363 f/1.7 primary sensor with a 120-degree wide-angle lens and an 8MP secondary sensor with f/2.0 aperture. There’s an 8MP front-facing snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The Asus ROG Phone has a special X Mode that can be activated by squeezing the sides of the phone. With the special X Mode, the phone stops all background tasks and directs all processing power to the game you are playing. The AeroActive cooler provides an instant extra cooling boost to ensure maximum sustained performance while gaming.

ASUS claims the four-speed fan system can cool the surface temperature by up to 4.7-degree Celsius. Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C Port.

Other features on the phone include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, IPX4 splash resistance, Face recognition, triple internal microphones with ASUS Noise Reduction Technology, and ZeniMoji Live Emojis. The phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Asus HyperCharge fast charging technology that can charge the device from 0 to 60 percent in just 30 minutes.

