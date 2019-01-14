Lenovo Z5 Pro GT release delayed to January 29

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT is the world’s first Snapdragon 855 powered handset. It is also the first ever phone to feature 12 GB of RAM. Lenovo had announced it unexpectedly at the launch event of Lenovo Z5s smartphone in December 2018. The Chinese manufacturer had claimed the smartphone will the first sales will begin on Jan. 24. However, new information reveals that Lenovo may have pushed back the release date of the smartphone to Jan. 29.

ITHome has shared a screenshot of a customer support conversation of Jingdong Mall which reveals that the release date of the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT has been postponed to Jan. 29 in order to enhance the product and shopping experience.

At the launch of the Z5 Pro GT, the company had confirmed that its pre-orders would begin on Jan. 15. There is no confirmation from JD.com on whether there is any change in the pre-order date of the Z5 Pro GT. Lenovo is yet to release an official statement on the delayed release date of the smartphone.

The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT is fitted with a 6.39-inch AMOLED display which offers a marvelous screen space of 95.06 percent. It is the first Lenovo phone to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. The slider phone features a 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel mechanical dual selfie camera setup that springs up by sliding the screen. The rear shell of the phone has 24-megapixel + 16-megapixel dual camera setup. There is a 3,350mAh battery inside the smartphone. It comes preinstalled with ZUI 10 based Android 9 Pie OS.

The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT will be available in four models in China such as 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage and 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage. These models are respectively priced at 2,698 Yuan (~$399), 2,998 Yuan (~$443), 3,398 Yuan (~$503) and 4,398 Yuan (~$651). The handset will be available only in Black color. There is no confirmation from the Chinese manufacturer on the international availability of the Z5 Pro GT.