Buy Xiaomi Sothing Mini Warmbaby Fan Heater For $23.33 On Banggood; Get Exclusive Coupon And Chance To Win Free Order

It is imperative for you to keep warm over the winter months in order to keep health-related issues like colds, and flu at bay.

While there are multiple ways like wearing warm clothes to keep you warm and resist serious health problems, these options aren’t quite sufficient. Alternatively, you can use heaters that are more effective when it comes to keeping you warm in winter.

The market is brimming with all sorts of steeply-priced heaters, Xiaomi, on the other hands, is offering its well-received SOTHING Mini Warmbaby Fan Heater for a considerably lowered price on Banggood. Like any other top-branded heater available in the market today, the SOTHING Mini Warmbaby isn’t easy on the pocketbook.

In fact, this Xiaomi-branded heater would normally set you back $46.89 on Banggood. As part of its recently kicked-off promo dubbed, ‘Xiaomi Heater 23.33 Snap-Up,’ the company is now doling out a noteworthy 25 percent off on the heater’s original asking price.



As a result, you can now buy the highly effective electronic heater for just $34.99 on the popular Chinese online store that guarantees the best bang for your buck. But if that doesn’t impress you much, you can use the exclusive coupon code b0a761 and get an extra $11.66 off at the time of checking out.

In other words, you can bring the already lowered original asking price of the Xiaomi heater further down to just $23.33 simply by applying the aforesaid coupon. It is worth noting that that the above-mentioned coupon will expire on January 31st.

As if that weren’t enough, Banggood is offering its users something more to cheer about. The site will randomly pick two users who have ordered the Xiaomi heater and send them their order for free.

These lucky winners will receive an email from Banggood. The users provide their relevant details so that the order amount can be returned. The winners’ list will be revealed at UTC+8 on January 21st.

You can click here to visit the promotion page and check out the rest of the details and get a chance to win a free order. Note that the discount will be valid for the pink and white color versions of the SOTHING Mini Warmbaby fan heater for a limited period of time.