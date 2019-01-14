Nokia 9 PureView release date could be delayed to MWC 2019

With the appearance of press renders and leaked video of the Nokia 9 PureView handset, it appeared that HMD Global may debut it by the end of the month. A fresh leak reveals that the Finnish firm have pushed back the launch of the Nokia 9 PureView handset once again. It is now speculated to go official at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 tech expo that will be held in Barcelona, Spain at the end of February.

The Nokia_Leaks Twitter account that is known for sharing leaked information on upcoming Nokia phones has claimed that HMD Global has postponed the launch of the Nokia 9 PureView to MWC 2019.

Nokia anew, another Twitter account that leaks details of forthcoming Nokia smartphones has claimed that if the company has really planned to debut the Nokia 9 PureView in January then it would be sending out invitations until Wednesday. It has added that if the company has really delayed the arrival of Nokia 9 PureView to MWC 2019, it will be a real failure since it can get overshadowed by other new smartphones such as the Galaxy S10 series debuting launching around the same time.

The USP of the Nokia 9 PureView will be its rear-mounted penta-lens camera setup. It will also be the first Nokia phone to arrive with an in-screen fingerprint reader. The handset may house a 5.99-inch AMOLED display that will deliver 18:9 aspect ratio and full HD+ resolution. It is speculated to house a 4,150mAh battery which may come equipped support for Qi wireless charging. It goes without saying that the handset will deliver stock Android experience. The handset will be fueled by Snapdragon 845 chipset that could be coupled with up to 8 GB of RAM. The smartphone may arrive with a price tag of 749 euros (~$859) in Europe.

The Nokia 9 PureView won’t be the only phones launching at the MWC 2019. Recent reports have revealed that the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 8.1 Plus are the upcoming phones from the Finnish firm. The Nokia 6.2 is expected to feature a punch-hole display, Snapdragon 632 chipset, 4 GB / 6 GB of RAM and 16-megapixel dual rear ZEISS cameras. It is tipped to debut first in Chin by the end of this month and its global debut may happen at MWC 2019. The Nokia 8.1 Plus is also expected to house a punch-hole display and a dual camera setup. Currently, the specifications of the Nokia 8.1 Plus are under the wraps.

