Buy Xiaomi Huami Amazfit Bip Lite Version Sports Smartwatch For Just $66.99 On GeekBuying [Coupon Inside]

Looking for a cost-effective smartwatch that’s loaded with awe-inspiring features? You might want to take a look at the Xiaomi Huami Amazfit Bip Lite Version sports smartwatch.

The newfangled Huami Amazfit Bip Lite Version does not sport a round-shaped screen like its well-received precursor, the Amazfit pace. On the contrary, it resorts to using a 1.28 inch, capacitive touch screen with high resolution of 176×176 pixels.

Moreover, this feature-laden smartwatch from Xiaomi draws its juices from a robust 190mah battery that delivers up to an impressive standby time of 45 days. The device also carries an IP68 water-resistant certificate, making it a great choice for various occasions.



On top of that, the Huami Amazfit Bip Lite Version adopts Sony 28nm GPS module for GPS and Glonass dual core positioning. It sports an easily readable, bright screen that uses reflective display technology to ensure the dial brightness adjusts automatically based on the environment.

Other features include a built-in PPG heart rate sensor, reminder for an incoming call or message, notifications for social media platforms like Facebook and chat apps such as Wechat, and WhatsApp. It also includes an air pressure monitor and a compass.

