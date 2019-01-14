Nokia 5.1 Plus is now available for purchase via offline stores in India for Rs. 10,500 ($149)

HMD Global had announced Nokia 5.1 in the Indian market in August last year and started selling the smartphone through Nokia Online Store and Flipkart in October last year. Now, the company has finally started selling the Nokia 5.1 through offline stores in India.

As for the pricing, the Nokia 5.1 will be available through offline stores in India for a premium of Rs. 500 (~$7), bringing the phone’s pricing to Rs. 10,500 (approximately $149). While the phone was launched in India for Rs. 10,999 (approximately $156), it is currently being sold for Rs. 9,999 (approximately $142).

To remind you of the phone’s specifications, it comes with a 5.86-inch HD+ display with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution, 2.5D curved glass, and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM. It has 32GB internal storage and features a microSD card slot enabling users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 400GB.

In the camera department, there’s a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front side, there’s an 8-megapixel front-facing snapper for taking selfies.

As for connectivity, it supports 4G VoLTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port. Other features on the device include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support.

Just like other Nokia smartphones, this one too is a part of Android One program and runs Android Oreo operating system out-of-the-box but has recently received Android Pie update. The phone is powered by a 3060mAh battery, which should be enough to last an entire day of moderate usage.