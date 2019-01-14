Buy Top Variants Of The Mi Pad 4 Plus Tablet PC At Lowered Prices On Banggood [Coupons Inside]

Xiaomi made its long-awaited Mi Pad 4 Plus available to the public in August last year.

The tablet PC not only garnered popularity with Xiaomi’s loyal fanbase but also became an instant hit among those who fancy watching videos and playing popular games on a big-screen mobile device. The Chinese tech giant is now offering two well-received variants of the Mi Pad 4 Plus on Banggood.

Much to the delight of those living on a tight budget, we will show how you can save a considerable amount of money during the checkout process. So without further ado, let us delve straight into the details.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Plus (4GB+128GB)

The Mi Pad 4 Plus is an irresistible tablet PC that boasts an impressive array of features including an extra large 10.1 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1200 x 1920 pixels. This easy-to-handle device delivers an unmatched visual experience.

This Mi Pad 4 Plus variant would normally set you back $369.99 on Banggood, but you aren’t willing to shell out that kind of money on a tablet PC, all you need to do is to apply coupon code 5170e8 at the time of checking out.

The coupon helps you get an extra $73 off by reducing the device’s retail price to only $296.99. You can follow this link to avail the discount before the promo comes to an end.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Plus (4GB RAM+64GB RAM)

Alternatively, you can go for the slightly lower variant of the Mi Pad 4 Plus that ships with 4GB of RAM and offers 64GB of internal storage capacity. The original asking price of this model is $339.99; however, cost-conscious buyers can save $60 simply by applying coupon code f8d9e5 before placing their order.

The above-mentioned coupon helps you bring the retail price of this model down to just $279.99 without breaking a sweat. You can visit this link to grab this discount, which will be valid for the black color version of the tablet for a limited period of time.



An absolute bargain at this price, the Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Plus packs a powerful Snapdragon 660 Octa Core up to the 2.2GHz processor along with a competent Adreno 512 GPU, under the hood. It runs MIUI 9.0 based Android OS and is backed by an 8620mAh battery.

On the optics front, the Mi Pad 4 Plus houses a 13.0-megapixel camera on the back and a 5.0-megapixel front shooter for video chatting and selfies. Its dimensions are 245.6 x 149.1 x 8mm and it weighs in at just 485g, making it an easy-to-carry tablet.